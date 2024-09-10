Mbatha does it again as Bafana digs deep against South Sudan

Thalente Mbatha has done it again. This as he scored another last-minute goal to help Bafana Bafana produce a hard-fought 3-2 win against South Sudan at the Juba National Stadium on Tuesday, in South Sudan.

Mbatha repeated his heroics from last week Friday, where he scored a last-gasp equalising goal against Uganda at the Orlando Stadium.

The win means South Africa is sitting on number two and level on four points with Uganda. This while South Sudan languishes at the bottom of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group K with zero points.

Goalkeeper Veli Mothwa dropped from team

Bafana coach Hugo Broos made one change from the team that started against Uganda in the 2-2 draw. This saw goalkeeper Veli Mothwa being dropped following his costly error.

Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine was entrusted with the responsibility between the sticks. And he got his national team debut.

Unlike last week, Bafana did not have a great start to the game. They conceded as early as the 15th minute. That was when towering striker Tito Okello converted from the penalty spot after being brought down inside the box by Siyabonga Ngezana.

Bafana did, however, cut the South Sudanese celebrations short with an instant response through Oswin Appollis.

The visitors controlled the game and scored the second goal of the match at the stroke of half-time. This was when Appollis got his brace to go into the break with their noses in front.

Ball possession

Bafana tried to pick up from where they left off as they continued to enjoy ball possession and control the game.

They created enough goal-scoring opportunities to increase their lead but could not find the back of the net.

The home side punished Broos’ men as they equalised in the 57th minute. This when Valentino Yuel fired past Chine at close range.

Like last week, Broos looked to his bench for solutions and made a couple of changes. This saw Relebohile Mofokeng, Elias Mokwana, Iqraam Rayners and Mbatha come on.

The substitutes came on and changed the complexion of the game. With Mbatha having the last say once again. He volleyed the ball on the edge of the box to break South Sudanese hearts in front of their home crowd.