Mbekezeli Mbokazi available for cup final, confirms Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi will be available for the Carling Knockout final on Saturday, despite completing a move to US-based club Chicago Fire on Tuesday.

Pirates will play against Marumo Gallants in a sold-out encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo on Saturday evening, and Mbokazi will want to end his spell at Bucs with some silverware.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has reached an agreement with Major League Soccer [MLS] side Chicago Fire for the transfer of defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi,” Pirates said in a statement.

“Following positive discussions between the management of both clubs [Pirates and Fire], it has been agreed that Mbokazi will remain with Orlando Pirates until the final official fixture of 2025.

“He will then embark on a new chapter of his football journey across the Atlantic, joining Chicago Fire as the next step in what promises to be an exceptional career.”

Mbokazi signed a four-year contract through 2029, with the option to extend it by an additional season.

The deal for the 20-year-old sensation is reported to be worth a staggering $3-million (R51-million).

According to Fire, Mbokazi will occupy a U-22 initiative slot and an international roster position at the MLS side.

Proven to be a good leader

Renowned South African football commentator Reggie Ndlovu nicknamed Mbokazi TLB for his strong presence and ability to bulldoze opposition players, and he rose through the ranks at Pirates under the tutelage of former coach Jose Riveiro.

Since then, he has never looked back and was instrumental in Pirates’ run to the CAF Champions League semifinals the previous season.

This season, he helped the Buccaneers defend their MTN8 crown for a historic fourth consecutive time.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born youngster also earned his place in the national team and will form part of coach Hugo Broos’ Africa Cup of Nations squad in Morocco later this month.

Gregg Berhalter, the coach and director of football at Chicago Fire, praised Mbokazi and expressed his expectation for him to excel immediately.

“We are excited to welcome Mbekezeli to the club. “This signing is part of our efforts to further strengthen our back line,” Berhalter said.

“In his young career, he has already shown high potential, and he has proven himself to be a strong leader and competitor on the international level. We expect immediate impact and room to grow in the future.”

