Mbekezeli Mbokazi breaks silence on critics over Chicago Fire move

Chicago Fire starlet Mbekezeli Mbokazi has broken his silence over criticism that he received following his surprise move to the US, including from Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

Mbokazi made a surprise switch from Orlando Pirates to MLS side Chicago Fire just weeks before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) last December.

Speaking to the media during an exclusive interview organised by the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja) on Thursday evening, Mbokazi expressed his disappointment with the negative talk about his move.

He did, however, emphasize that he is young and still has a chance to move to a bigger team in the coming years.

“Well, it was very difficult when people were talking back home, saying different things. But we persevered because I’m a young player, I’m still very young. So, age allows me to explore different things and to explore my talent at a higher level,” Mbokazi said, with countryman Puso Dithejane and coach Gregg Berhalter beside him.

“I enjoy being here. I deserve to be here, and I would like to thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to be here.

“Everything has its own time. I’m still enjoying my time here as a young player, and if I need to go to a higher league or if I need to go somewhere else, that will happen on its own time. But for now, I enjoy being here, and I would like to thank everyone for allowing me to be here,” he added.

Shedding some light on what life in the US has been like, the 20-year-old said he is settling in well at the club and made a promise not to disappoint the club or the fans.

“I am happy to be in Chicago, joining Chicago Fire. When I arrived, I arrived at preseason camp (in Florida) and then moved to Chicago.

“The atmosphere was a bit different from the camp, but I am very excited to be with the team. I won’t let the team or the fans down. They are treating me very well at the moment, and I am happy to be here,” Mbokazi said.

The tenacious young defender has already made appearances for his new club, as they are currently preparing for the new MLS season.

