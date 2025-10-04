Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s stunner sends Bucs to Carling Knockout quarterfinals

Orlando Pirates jumped to the last eight stage of the Carling Knockout cup after they defeated a stubborn Siwelele FC 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. With both teams deadlocked, Bucs’ rising star Mbekezeli Mbokazi scored an amazing goal that saw the Buccaneers book their ticket to the quarterfinals of the competition.

It was an afternoon well-spent for the supporters who filled the venue to capacity and cheered their teams from the first whistle until the last. The players from both camps did not disappoint as well, they came to the party, even though there was a goal famine in regulation time. There was great energy and rivalry and the resurgent Siwelele did not allow Pirates to dominate them and to play their free-flowing brand of football.

Coached by former Pirates captain Lehlohonolo Seema, Siwelele frustrated the Buccaneers, marked their forwards tightly, and also created anxious moments for the home side’s defence.

But nonetheless, Bucs had the upper hand and a strong start to the match. As early as the third minute, they were awarded a penalty after Evidence Makgopa was fouled inside the 18-area. He picked himself up, but his spot kick crashed against the upright – much to the delight of the Siwelele bench and despair from the Bucs fanatics.

The hardworking Makgopa was all over the field, and he ran tirelessly to redeem himself but he could not, as he missed tons of opportunities, especially in the first. He ran out of legs in the second half and was duly substituted on the hour mark.

But it was not one-way traffic as Siwelele also had their moments to grab a goal. Like when Christopher Saile did the unthinkable, skinning Mbokazi alive but he shot straight at the goalkeeper Sipho Chaine when Samir Nurkovic was available and free on the left. Grant Margemane, Chaine, Tebogo Potsane and Nurkovic kept on troubling the Bucs rearguard until the referee whistled for halftime.

The second half followed the same pattern as the first. And as action swung from end to end, Tshepang Moremi miscued his shot from another cross from Makgopa on the right. The two teams continued to attack each other but goals were not coming through. The match surely needed a moment of magic and it came with three minutes remaining.

Bucs rising 20-year-old star Mbokazi won a tackle on the centre line, he pushed the ball forward and unleashed long-range rocket that left Siwelele goalkeeper Samkelo Xulu seeing daylight stars in Orlando. The goal, which sent the entire stadium into wild celebrations, will surely be counted among the contenders for Goal of the Season.

