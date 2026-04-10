Mbuthuma hoping to find his goal-scoring boots against former side

Orlando Pirates will be returning to Betway Premiership action on Friday night, when they play away to Richards Bay at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex. The game will get underway at 7:30pm.

Both teams will be in search of three crucial points, with Richards Bay looking to move further up the table and away from the relegation zone, while Pirates want to return to the top of the log standings ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns in what has become a two-horse league title race.

Mbuthuma’s goal dry spell

The Buccaneers have been on a goal-scoring spree lately, amassing six against TS Galaxy recently and coming from a 5-0 win over Golden Arrows this week.

However, Bucs striker Yanela Mbuthuma has been rather unfortunate and unable to find the back of the net in any of the high-scoring games.

The 24-year-old last scored on Valentine’s Day in their 3-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in a league encounter. He currently sits with seven goals so far this season.

Coach stands by Mbuthuma

Despite his dry spell as far as goals are concerned and criticism from the fans, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shown trust and confidence in Mbuthuma.

“The fans must understand that Mbuthuma is their son, and they must support him, help him to help the team. And he’s doing a fantastic job,” Ouaddou said after their game against Arrows at the Orlando Stadium.

“He [Mbuthuma] has improved a lot in terms of the game, how he’s playing his football, the touches, the mobility between the lines.

“But of course, we need his goal, but it will come, and if our fans show him love and support, I’m one hundred percent sure things will come right. But I was very happy with the support of the fans today [Tuesday].”

Stubborn Natal Rich Boys

Mbuthuma will hope to find his goal-scoring boots, and what a tale it will be should it be against his former side in a place he once called home.

However, it will not be an easy mission to fulfill as Pirates will be up against a stubborn Natal Rich Boys side, who are difficult to play against in their backyard.

“It is going to be a difficult game since they are chasing the league title,” said Bay coach Papi Zothwane, as per the club’s website.

“For us, every time we play at home, it is not easy to beat us. They [Pirates] should not come here thinking they will win easily. It is going to be a tough game, and we will be ready,” Zothwane added.