MC Alger new signing raves about Rulani Mokwena’s style of play

MC Alger’s latest signing, Chahreddine Boukholda, could not help but rave about his new head coach, Rulani Mokwena, revealing what he truly admires about the South African tactician.

Boukholda was unveiled by the Algerian Ligue 1 reigning champions on Sunday after signing a three-year deal.

Headhunted by Mokwena

The French-born midfielder said Mokwena was one of the main reasons behind his decision to join MC Alger. And he thanked him for pushing for his signature.

“I would like to thank coach Rulani Mokwena for requesting my services,” Boukholda said, as quoted by Ennahar Online.

“Mokwena is a young coach but very experienced. And the results he has achieved speak for themselves. So, I expect him to go very far.

“He has won a large number of matches, and personally, I have rarely seen such results. I hope to win more games with him. Mokwena is a coach who loves football very much, and that suits me perfectly. I hope I can live up to the trust he places in me,” Boukholda added.

Boukholda will be hoping to hit the ground running and make his first appearance for his new suitors when Mokwena’s side entertains relegation-threatened ASO Chlef on Friday evening. The game is set to get underway at 5pm (SA time).

Alger is sitting comfortably on top of the log with 35 points after 14 games, winning 11, drawing twice. And it only tasted defeat once so far this season.

They will be looking to extend their four-match unbeaten run and their 11-point gap at the top of the summit to 14. Ahead of Sead Ramovic’s CR Belouizdad, who are second with 24 points.

Alger’s rivals, USM Alger, are in third position with 24 points following their frustrating 1-1 draw against MC Oran on Thursday night, who scored an equaliser right at the death.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content