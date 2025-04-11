Mdaka explains why Shandre Campbell is not in SA U20 squad

The SA Under-20 men’s national team coach Raymond Mdaka has named the squad that will represent the country at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) later this month.

The biennial African international youth football tournament will be held in Egypt from April 27 – May 18 2025. Senegal are the defending champions.

Mdaka has announced a squad of 21 players, while four are on standby. The four players on standby are Gabriel Amato (Cape Town City), Thato Sibiya (Mamelodi Sundowns), Naledi Hlongwane (Kaizer Chiefs), and Thato Mpati (Magesi FC).

Absentee player

One of the notable absentees from the squad is star player Shandre Campbell, who currently plies his trade in the Belgian Pro League for Club Brugge.

Upon announcing his squad, Mdaka explained why the 19-year-old marquee player will not be in Egypt for the Afcon.

“The list consists of the core of the team. The players we have had since the start of our preparations, and through to Cosafa,” Mdaka said on Thursday.

“We also have players we did not have in Mozambique. The likes of Mfundo Vilakazi (Chiefs), Asekho Tiwane (Sundowns), Langelihle Phili (Stellenbosch FC), and Siviwe Nkwali (Cape Town Spurs).

“This list is minus Shandre Campbell. His team (Club Brugge in Belgium) has cited issues of him being in the first team and also issues of their championship.”

The squad, including the four players who are on standby, will go into camp in two weeks before jetting off to North Africa.

Amajita have been pitted against powerhouses Nigeria, Morocco, and hosts Egypt in Group B.

The four semi-finalists at the tournament will represent the continent at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile in September.

Amajita final 2025 Afcon squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Fletcher Lowe, Takalani Mazhamba, Kgoleng Ratisani

DEFENDERS:

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Gopolang Taunyane, Tylon Smith, Sifiso Timba, Asekho Tiwani, Siviwe Nkwali, Neo Rapoo

MIDFIELDERS:

Gomolemo Kekana, Patric Autata, Lazola Maku, Mfundo Vilakazi, Faiz Abrahams, Langalihle Phili, Shakiel April, Kutlwano Lethlaku

FORWARDS:

Jody Ah Shene, Thabang Mahlangu, and Kgomotso Modiba.

PLAYERS ON STANDBY

Gabriel Amato, Thato Sibiya, Naledi Hlongwane, and Thato Mpati.

