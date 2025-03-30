Mdaka spoilt for choice for U20 Afcon team

With less than a month before the U20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) kicks off, Amajita coach Raymond Mdaka is beaming with confidence that his side is all ready, set, and fired up to go up against some of the best teams on the continent.

The SA U20 national team will be participating in the much-anticipated junior Afcon, scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 18 in Egypt.

Mdaka, who is going to have a good headache in selecting his final squad as he is spoilt for choice, said one of the things that make him confident in his team is that most of his players ply their trade in the Premiership and are used to the intensity of top-flight football.

