Mfundo Vilakazi emotional to be a part of the Soweto Derby with Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs dribbling wizard Mfundo Vilakazi says he feels humbled and blessed to once again be a part of South Africa’s biggest fixture, the Soweto Derby.

Chiefs take on fierce rivals Orlando Pirates in a Betway Premiership derby, where not only bragging rights will be at stake, but also three crucial points.

The two sides are due for a much-anticipated and sold-out blockbuster at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Vilakazi, who will be one of the youngsters to watch out for at the weekend, alongside the likes of teamates Wandile Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala. The 20-year-old made his debut in the fixture during the 2024 season and will get another shot at participating in the Soweto Derby once again under coach Fernando Da Cruz.

READ: Abdeslam Ouaddou says Pirates are the favourites to win the Soweto Derby

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Thursday, Vilakazi said he feels humbled to be involved in a fixture that he used to watch growing up.

“As a young boy born and bred in Soweto, when I was growing up, we always watched the Soweto Derby. But today, I am a part of this spectacle and the players who will be participating in it,” Vilakazi said.

“So, it means a lot to me. I am humbled and grateful to God for the talent that he has blessed me with to be where I am today.”

Play Mute Play advert

Embracing the pressure

The Soweto Derby is the biggest crowd-pulling game of football in the country, where about 90 000 spectators fill up the Calabash. One can only imagine the amount of nerves from the players, especially the younger ones.

READ: 90 000 fans expected for Soweto Derby as safety plans put to the test

However, for Vilakazi, nerves are the last thing on his mind, as he has found a way to deal with the pressure of playing in front of a big crowd.

“If someone had told me I would be involved in this fixture one day as a kid, I would be nervous, but now that I am here, I am not scared,” Vilakazi said.

Focus on the game, not the crowd

“So, there is nothing that should be scary about playing this game because you just need to focus on the game and not the fans or atmosphere around it.

“Because the moment you start paying attention to that and the number of supporters inside the stadium, that will play in your head and start making mistakes because of the fear that the fans will be on your case.

“So, all I have to do is focus on the game, shut out the outside noise and play football,” the youngster added.