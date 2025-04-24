Miguel Cardoso clears the air on his ‘almost empty Loftus’ remarks

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has set the record straight on his recent remarks that the Loftus Versfeld Stadium was “almost empty” during their CAF Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Al Ahly last week.

Cardoso bemoaned after the match that he expected a better supporter turnout, as he believed that it could have driven the team to maybe get a result out of the match.

“It’s so sad to see such a beautiful stadium almost empty when you have a semi-final of the Champions League. We should have a full stadium supporting us, giving us extra energy. That 20% that also motivates you in the front,” Cardoso said.

Fans not happy with statement

However, his statement was not well received by many fans, as the supporter turnout was decent. This considering that it was not the usual free entry and many people were travelling for Easter weekend.

Cardoso was addressing the media in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of their much-anticipated second leg against Ahly. He admitted that he had made a mistake and explained why he thought the stadium was almost empty.

“At the beginning of the game [at Loftus] … when I entered the pitch [before the match], I looked at the stands. It was almost empty, but when the match was ongoing, I didn’t get an opportunity to look around the stands anymore. Because I have to concentrate on the pitch. And I enter in a state where I don’t see anyone around,” Cardoso said.

Admits to mistake

“And the players are the same, when they start playing football, they forget everything. Of course, maybe when there’s a corner, or there’s a guy injured. There’s a moment that eventually they look at the stands, but when you play, you forget everything around.

“So, when the match went on [at Loftus], it was clear that the stadium got full. Or at least had a good number of people who were there. So I made a mistake, and I should address that.”

Sundowns and Ahly enter the second leg with a score of 0-0. And they will battle it out for a place in the Champions League final at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday night. The game will kick off at 6pm (SA time).

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content