Miguel Cardoso: ‘I would be very pleased to meet Pitso Mosimane’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has expressed a desire to finally meet renowned three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach Pitso Mosimane one day.

This is after Mosimane publicly conveyed his full support for his former side and Cardoso, who is participating in his third consecutive Champions League final this season.

“I think Sundowns will win the Champions League. Why not? I am South African, and I am rooting for them,” Mosimane told the Pitchside Podcast.

“They have the players to win, right? And the coach [Cardoso] has gained confidence from those two finals. Now he believes that he can win. But why shouldn’t they win it now?

Sundowns are currently holding a slender 1-0 lead over AS FAR heading into the second leg in Rabat this Sunday, following their win at home over the weekend.

Cardoso thankful for Pitso’s support

Speaking to the media after the game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Cardoso welcomed Mosimane’s support, adding that it would be a pleasure for him to cross paths with the most decorated African coach.

“I have never had the privilege to cross paths with him or to meet him. I would be very pleased, obviously, to have that chance,” Cardoso said.

“And I’m very thankful for his support because it means that he still has Sundowns in the heart, but most of all, it means that he’s on the side of the team from his country.

“It is obviously very important for us that we have the support of the country, and that support should be systematic and done in concrete actions towards what we have to face throughout an entire season.

“It’s a moment; obviously, that energy comes from all sides, and as much union, as much communion, and as much peace we have around us, the better to allow us to work in the direction that we want.

“So, any support will be welcome. And as I said, thank you very much for those words,” he added.

Masandwana are expected to jet out of the country on Wednesday morning after their flight was delayed on Tuesday because Moroccan aviation authorities did not issue them a landing permit.

This means that Cardoso and his team have lost out on a day to prepare and acclimatise to conditions in Rabat ahead of the decider on Sunday night.