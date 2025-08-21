Miguel Cardoso insists that ongoing transfer saga will not affect his team

Amid all the ongoing transfer saga surrounding his key players, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has insisted that the stories will not affect or destabilise his team.

This is at the back of the news that broke the internet on Thursday, that Sundowns marquee player Lucas Ribeiro has terminated his contract with the club, effective from August 1.

Generous transfer offer

Ribeiro is at loggerheads with the reigning Betway Premiership champions after claiming that the club inflated the transfer price to allegedly block his move to a Qatari side. The Qatari are said to have tabled a “generous transfer offer” for the signature of the Brazilian.

Addressing the media a few hours after the Ribeiro news broke, Cardoso insisted it would be impossible to break the spirit of his team. He said their focus is solely on the upcoming crucial MTN8 semi-final second leg against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

“I think Mamelodi Sundowns is not making any kind of noise around whatever happens. The club is preserving everything that might be happening and keeping it inside the locker room,” Cardoso said.

“The locker room is impossible to break down by these kinds of things. And the locker room is too strong. The values inside the club are too strong for these kinds of events. The focus is so strong on becoming better at preparing for every match.”

In a statement, Ribeiro confirmed the termination of his contract. He said he has since referred the matter to the FIFA Football Tribunal.

“I believe that I have just cause to terminate my contract with Mamelodi Sundowns FC, which I will explain before the Fifa Football Tribunal,” Ribeiro said in a statement posted by iDiski Times on Thursday.

Unreasonable expectations

“The deal became impossible due to their unreasonable expectations. They [Sundowns] inflated the transfer price in a way that disregarded my career and personal situation.

“My focus is on making decisions that will further my development as a footballer. And also ensure long-term stability for my family,” he concluded.

The 26-year-old is not the only player Cardoso is having challenges with. Bafana Bafana international Khuliso Mudau is yet to feature for the club this season. This amid talks he wants to leave.

Another player is the U20 Afcon winner, Kutlwano Letlhaku. He is also said to have handed in a transfer request after a Portuguese club tabled two offers, which were reportedly turned down by Sundowns.

Sundowns have since released a relatively unclear statement to address the ongoing transfer saga. It stated that the club has made substantial investments over the years in recruiting some of the best. This in reference to South African, African, and South American footballers.

