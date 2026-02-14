Miguel Cardoso not ‘nervous’ ahead of crunch CAF clash against MC Alger

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is confident that his team will be able to do just enough against MC Alger and advance to the next stage of the CAF Champions League.

Cardoso said during what was a ‘tense’ pre-match press conference in Loftus on Friday, that Sundowns will head into the game without nerves whatsoever, despite the game being a do-or-die for them.

The press conference was tense because of the serious allegations posed against his opposite number and former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, who is accused of gaining some tactical intel from the now-suspended, long-serving club performance analyst Mario Masha.

Be that as it may, Cardoso, who opted not to comment further on the situation, despite his startling remarks last weekend, said his team will be solely focused on the game and is confident that they will qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“Well, last match, Champions League group stage important match, whether there’s a result to shift, obviously consequence of our campaign, we arrive on the last match with the obligation to win, but with an open scenario that we fight for,” Cardoso told the media.

“Preparation has been normal, no expected last-minute issues or losses. So, availability is as we predicted. We approach the game in the field the way we think we must do, obviously preparing different scenarios that can happen throughout the match.

“Our intention is very clear; our demand is also very clear. We are up to the test, and that’s what we are going to do from the first minute up to the last one for sure,” Cardoso added.

Cardoso and his side face an equally determined MC Alger outfit that will be looking to go for a kill and dump Masandawana out of the competition in the group stages for the first time since 2018.

Alger is number two with seven points, while Sundowns are third with six points. Al Hilal are on top of the group with eight points, and will be in action against Saint Lupopo in Rwanda.

