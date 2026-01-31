Miguel Cardoso not pressing panic buttons yet despite loss to Al Hilal

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says there is no need for panic, despite his side dropping to number two in Group C of the CAF Champions League.

Sundowns suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sudanese outfit Al Hilal Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday night. The result meant that the Brazilians have only managed one win in four matches, with one draw and a loss.

The Brazilians did not have the best of starts to the game, as they found themselves on the backfoot at the stroke of half-time, when veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango conceded a penalty.

Things worsened three minutes into the second half when they conceded another goal, with Onyango beaten from a long way out. Sundowns pulled one back through substitute Arthur Sales, but could not find the all-important equaliser.

Reflecting on the result, Cardoso backed himself by stating that when he arrived at the club last year, the team was in a similar position at this stage of the competition, but ultimately bounced back and reached the final of the Champions League.

“As I said last year, when I arrived at the club last year, we were in a difficult situation,” Cardoso said after the game.

“We played two; the first match at home, we won, and we lost away. I feel the fourth match, we had five points exactly like now. Obviously, there’s still a match to play, and we will see what is going to happen. But for sure, it’s tight; five points are not enough.

The Sundowns mentor said their intention against Al Hilal was to get the points that they needed to be in a more advantageous position in the next two matches of the group stage.

“We need to have a mindset that the next game is very important; probably not decisive, depending on the result. But I think this group will be decided in the last match,” Cardoso said.

Sundowns will now turn their focus to their next assignment away to Saint Eloi Lupupo next Sunday, with the hope of getting a positive result in the DR Congo.

