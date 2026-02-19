Miguel Cardoso praises his players for Brayan Leon’s quick adaptation at Sundowns

Coach Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns has praised his players for the swift adaptation of Colombian striker Brayan Leon, who has been a refreshing addition to the Premier Soccer League this year.

Leon joined Sundowns during the January transfer window alongside Monnapule Saleng and young Bafana Bafana international defender Khulumani Ndamane.

The Colombian guided the Brazilians to a big 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates with his brace to reduce the gap at the top of the league to three points.

Speaking to the media after the game at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, Cardoso praised his team for welcoming the new players and referred to Leon’s latest popular dance celebration.

“The adaptation of Brayan, Nuno [Santos], Miguel [Reisinho], and all the players who arrived this season has been very good due to the group of players we have, the type of club we are associated with, and the collective work we do as a team to help them identify the way we want them to play as quickly as possible,” Cardoso said.

Warm welcome from teammates

“But most importantly, it’s how the longtime players have welcomed the new ones. Also, Brayan’s goal-scoring gives him confidence, and he showed his quality from the first day by scoring in the first friendly matches.”

He continued: “So, he and the rest of the guys have been welcomed well, and in the last match [against MC Alger], I don’t know if that choreography came with him, but seeing him dance together with the team like that shows he has already adapted to the dynamics of the club, and that means he is really part of the team.

“So, I hope he and the guys can continue performing because there are still many challenges ahead.”

With games coming thick and fast, Sundowns will now turn their attention to the Nedbank Cup, where they will travel to Mpumalanga to face TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

