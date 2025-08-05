Miguel Cardoso says he is wary of the challenge to defend the league title

The Betway Premiership is edging closer to its inception, and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he is wary of the challenge that lies ahead of defending their crown.

Sundowns will kick off their Betway Premiership campaign against Chippa United away from home at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Cardoso, who recently clinched the Coach of the Season accolade, says the 2025/26 season will be even tougher for his side as teams like Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squads with marquee signings, while they have only made one in Fawaaz Basadien.

Not many new signings

The Buccaneers made a total of 13 signings. Amakhosi have made about six new signings for the upcoming season.

“The competition is very tough this season. And I have always said the Betway Premiership is a tough league to compete in,” Cardoso said during the launch of the Betway Premiership in Sandton on Tuesday.

“And despite the records that we broke last season, that had much to do with the high standard that we put in as a team, rather than the lower performances put in by other teams.

“We will always have big respect for other clubs and coaches for what they do every week. But we know that we have a big challenge and competition lying ahead of us. And only being ourselves and loyal to our values will be key to us winning the league again.

Looking to win league again

“But we will uphold that responsibility game by game and with that commitment. We will win all the time or drop as less points as possible. So that in the end we can be in the position to say we can fight for the championship once again,” he added.

Cardoso also weighed in on the possibility of losing some of his key players. They are Peter Shalulile, Khuliso Mudau, and reigning Player of the Season Lucas Ribeiro. The trio were not available during their 4-0 win over Richards Bay in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the weekend.

“Regarding the players who will leave and join us, the club will make an informed decision in the best interest of the club. Because Mamelodi Sundowns is very organised. And everything is done with due diligence.”

