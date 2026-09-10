Miguel Cardoso says youngsters stepping up ensure Sundowns’ future is bright

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso says that the club’s future is very bright with the number of youngsters who are staking a claim in the starting line-up.

Cardoso spoke after the Brazilians hammered Siwelele FC 3-0 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night. Cardoso was highly impressed by the performance of rising stars Malibongwe Khoza, Siyanda Ndlovu, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Khulumane Ndamane who contributed to the former PSL champions registering the three important points.

Title race and Pirates’ continental hurdles

Sundowns are now six points clear of second-placed Orlando Pirates who have two games in hand. The Buccaneers have been involved in CAF Champions League First Preliminary Round qualifiers. Last weekend, Pirates travelled to Mauritius where they were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by minnows La Cure Waves. The Betway Premiership defending champions will again face the Mauritian outfit in the second leg at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto this Saturday.

READ: Miguel Cardoso calls out PSL referees for ‘targeting’ Sundowns players

Against Siwelele, Letlhaku scored one of his easiest goals when he tapped in from the rebound to give Masandawana a 1-0 lead. For the second goal, Ndlovu benefited from a poor back pass and thankfully slotted the ball into the net. Tashreeq Matthews fired the final nail into the coffin when he made it 3-0 and ended the match as a contest deep in referee’s optional time.

Praise for Man of the Match Khoza

Said Cardoso about Khoza, who romped home with the Man of the Match accolade: “Congratulations to Mali [Khoza]. We know what we have there, the Sundowns’ future is also in the hands of the young players. Today, he showed maturity and obviously, as more experience we give the best he will become. And bravo for him, bravo for the team. I think it was a beautiful game defensively also,” he said on SuperSportTV.

Ndamane was taken off at half-time to protect him from getting onto the referee’s books for the second time. Cardoso explained that it was dangerous to play a defender who was already on a yellow card and thought that it was the best opportunity to reintroduce Mthobi Mvala back into playing.

Cardoso also has questioned the late venue change for their next Betway Premiership match at Chippa United, saying it has disrupted their plans for the Fifa Intercontinental Cup next week.

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