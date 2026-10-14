Miguel Inacio asks for patience as new Kaizer Chiefs coach ‘adapts to league’

Kaizer Chiefs’ hard-tackling defender Miguel Inacio says that the team is still a work in progress and that their new coach, Fernando Da Cruz, is still adapting to life in the Betway Premiership after Amakhosi extended their winless streak to five matches in a row following their uninspiring 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

It was another disappointing night for the Glamour Boys, who are struggling to bring back to the glory days to millions of their frustrated supporters. After a three-week lay-off due to the long Fifa calendar break, Amakhosi struggled to dominate the Capetonians, who were there for the taking.

Fans question defensive approach

Chiefs supporters were also not impressed by their coach’s tactical approach after he started with seven defensive players, instead of opting for an attack-minded method. With focus more on defence, Stellies were happy as they absorbed less pressure than expected.

READ: New arrival Renaldo Leaner wants to own Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeeper gloves

“We are always looking forward and playing to win,” Inacio told Supersport TV after the match. “But you have to remember we are still going through a process; we have a lot of new players, new ideas and the coach also as well is still adapting to the league. I like to look at the positive side that we did not lose any game until now. We just have to keep on working hard and to push; the results will come for sure.

“We were looking for a clean sheet today, we tried to block them. The most important moments of the game are the before half time and after half time and also before full time. We pressed them a bit and our opponents took the opportunity and now we have to fix what went wrong and focus on the next game. We cannot be static and wait for teammates, and we need to change that in order to upgrade our game.”

Focus shifts to CAF clash and Soweto derby

Inacio also turned his attention to the challenges that lie ahead, including a CAF fixture and the highly anticipated Soweto derby. “Before the derby, we still have a CAF match, and everybody wants to play in a derby. It will be a tough match and for new players, it will be a question of them playing their first derby, the biggest derby and one of the biggest in the world. It’s special for the fans and special for us and we will fight and go all out for a win.”

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