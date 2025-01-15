Milford aim to capitalise on Royal AM’s financial difficulties

Giant slayers Milford FC have already set their sights on the Nedbank Cup and will try to take advantage of Royal AM’s financial difficulties due to unpaid salaries.

In what was billed as a Kwazulu-Natal derby, Milford was drawn to play the struggling Betway Premiership team in the Nedbank Cup round 32.

The Motsepe Foundation Championship side will be making their second consecutive appearance in the Ke Yona Cup — a feat that goalkeeper Mfanufikile Madondo relishes.

“We are very happy to be back in the Nedbank Cup because we went all out during the preliminary rounds,” Madondo told Sunday World recently.

“Being back is a dream come true for the club and all of us.

“Regarding the draw, I am satisfied, because we will be facing Royal AM, and it will be a KZN derby. So, we will try to play our best football and enjoy the game.

“As you know, during this stage of the competition last season we beat Kaizer Chiefs, and we will try to do the same with Royal AM.”

MaMkhize’s alleged unpaid tax bill

In light of reports that club president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is being investigated for her alleged unpaid R40-million tax bill, Royal AM find itself in a difficult situation as they are currently under the curatorship of the SA Revenue Service.

Madondo did not hold back when stating that they would try to take advantage of the circumstance and make the most of it in order to move on to the next round of the competition.

“To be honest, we wish to play them while they are still disorganised because that will be an advantage for us and increase our chances of advancing to the next stage of the competition,” he said.

Last season, Milford did the unimaginable by knocking out Amakhosi in the competition’s opening round.

They were, though, thrashed 6-1 by Stellenbosch FC in the round of 16, ending their dream to reach the quarterfinal stage.

While the Premier Soccer League is finalising the dates and venues for the competition, Milford will be concentrating on their league game against Venda Football Academy on Sunday afternoon.

After 15 games, they have 25 points, which puts them in fourth place, six points behind log leaders Durban City.

