Milford FC coach has his say about the ongoing Royal AM fiasco

As one of the many teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) that have subsequently been affected by the Royal AM fiasco, Milford FC coach Mandla Qhogi has opened up about how the postponement of fixtures affects them.

Royal AM is currently facing an axe from the Betway Premiership. This as their financial struggles, even under the curatorship of the SA Revenue Services, have worsened.

R40m tax bill

Club president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize is reportedly being investigated for her alleged unpaid R40-million tax bill. And this also includes staff and player salaries.

Milford, who were drawn against “Thwihli Thwahla” in the Nedbank Cup round of 32, saw two of their fixtures postponed against MaMkhize’s side.

With the competition now heading to the quarter-final stages, the Motsepe Foundation Championship side, along with Sekhukhune United and now Mamelodi Sundowns, have all been left in limbo by the PSL, who are yet to find a clear solution to the Royal AM muddle.

Qhogi spoke to Sunday World recently. He admitted that their Nedbank Cup fixture postponement was not much of a big deal the first time around. However, when it happened the second time, it affected their planning.

“From our side as a club, the fixture postponement did not disturb us the first time around. That was when we were supposed to play the round of 32. And it was because there were league games that we were focusing on,” Qhoqi said.

Forced to get alternative match

“But the second time around, it became a problem. And it disturbed us in terms of planning because there is no fixture to play now. Therefore, we had to try to manoeuvre around and get an alternative competitive friendly match that we will play.

“For this week we did not plan a friendly match. And it’s because we thought that we might either play against Royal AM or Sekhukhune United. Until the statement released by the PSL that the game was postponed. So we had to make an alternative and set up a friendly match against Richards Bay.”

The PSL bosses are said to be already playing around designing and formulating a 15-team league. This due to the imminent expulsion of Royal AM from the Premiership this season.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content