Mixed reactions as Pirates loan Monnapule Saleng to Orbit College

The move by Orlando Pirates to loan out frustrated star player Monnapule Saleng to Premier Soccer League newcomers Orbit College has been met with mixed reactions by the club’s supporters and the football public in general.

The Buccaneers have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Orbit for the loan of the 27-year-old, who will spend the 2025/26 season with the newly crowned outfit.

Despite his impressive performances under Jose Riveiro, Saleng found himself sidelined due to a contract dispute with the club bosses.

Chiefs ‘eager’ to sign Saleng

He did not play all season, and there are many rumours about his club status.

Kaizer Chiefs are rumoured to be interested in acquiring the North-West-born flying winger, but it seems that Bucs have made up their mind, shipping him off to Orbit.

Interestingly, Bucs discovered and scouted Saleng at Orbit, where he established his reputation.

Social media was a flurry of comments and debates about Saleng joining his former club for the upcoming season.

Said Victor Mphahane: “I am a staunch Buccaneer, and what Pirates are doing to the boy is not nice. They need to compensate him based on his performance on the field. He deserves to be among the high earners because of the goal he scored.”

Lebo Kolisang: “Saleng must respect his contract with Pirates. No one put a gun to his head when he signed, and now he wants to change it as he pleases. It does not work that way; he must approach the bosses, justify his demands, and make a serious plea — you don’t come and throw your toys.”

Kentridge Letsoko: “No one is bigger than the club. Big players have come and gone at Pirates; he is not the only one. He must be disciplined and follow the club’s rules; otherwise, his career will go down the drain.”

Neo Nkgopodi: “Pirates are very greedy, and they are destroying the player’s livelihood. If they don’t want him, then they must release him so that he can play where he will be happy and respected. You cannot force a player to stay against their will.”

Vuyani Ngcobo: “Pirates are loaning him out because Chiefs want him. That’s not good for football business. Saleng can fulfil his dreams and goals if he joins a club like Chiefs. Clubs must start looking at the well-being of players; they’re human beings and not pawns that are moved on a chessboard.”

Moeketsi Mokoena: “Contracts are there to be fulfilled, and this is a lesson to other players that they cannot do as they please. Pirates are teaching the players that they must not sign long-term contracts and then want to leave immediately. It’s a good lesson for everybody.”

Shabba Malope: “Pirates are running their club like a spaza shop. How can you keep such a good player on the bench because you want to teach him a lesson? This is not fair for the player because he earns his living by playing football. It’s just disappointing, and hopefully Saleng will bounce back stronger.”

