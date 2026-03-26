Mo Salah’s heartfelt message to Liverpool fans as he bids farewell

One of Liverpool’s greatest players of all time, Mo Salah, has penned a heartwarming message to the club’s supporters as he bids farewell to the club after nine seasons at Anfield.

The Egyptian forward will leave Liverpool after the conclusion of his ninth campaign as a Red and as one of the greatest to have ever worn the shirt.

“Hello everyone, unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season,” he wrote.

“I wanted to start by saying that I had never imagined how deeply this club, this city, and these people would become part of my life.

“Liverpool is not just a football club; it’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.

“We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies, and we fought together through the hardest time in our lives.”

‘I will never walk alone’

Salah continued: “I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the teammates past and present.

“And to the fans, I don’t have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It’s something I will never forget, something I will always take with me.

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will always be one of you. This club will always be my home and that of my family. Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

Salah has thus far scored 189 goals and created 92 assists in 189 Premier League games.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content