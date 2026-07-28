Mofokeng wins top honours as Bucs complete clean sweep at PSL awards

Reigning Betway Premiership champions Orlando Pirates dominated the Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards on Monday night, with former star Relebohile Mofokeng winning the top honours.

Mofokeng walked away with the Young Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and the Footballer of the Season accolades.

Abdeslam Ouaddou was named the Coach of the Season after guiding Pirates to their first league title in 14 years.

Bafana Bafana international Sipho Chaine retained his Goalkeeper of the Season award after setting an all-time PSL record by keeping 21 clean sheets in a single season.

Lebone Seema and Oswin Appollis won the Defender of the Season and Midfielder of the Season awards, respectively.

Rising star Camren Dansin walked away with the Goal of the Season for his screamer against Mamelodi Sundowns, when he struck the ball on a full-volley from the edge of the box, leaving Ronwen Williams with no chance but to look, stare and admire a world-class goal from the 20-year-old.

Other awards saw Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi win the MTN8 Last Man Standing and Mbekezeli Mbokazi voted the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament.

Durban City’s shotstopper Darren Keet walked away with the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament, while TS Galaxy exciting prospect Seluleko Mhlambi won the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament.

Junior Dion of Golden Arrows claimed the Top Goal Scorer award, after banging in 14 goals. Eugene Mdluli and Nandipha Menze were voted Referee and Assistant Referee of the Season, respectively.

The PSL Chairman’s Award was given to the late Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

In the lower division, Cape Town City’s teenage sensation Emile Witbooi was voted the Motsepe Foundation Championship Players’ Player of the Season, his teammate Mickey van der Hart winning Goalkeeper of the Season and Gabriel Amato of City as well claiming the Young Player of the Season.

Ntuthuko Mlotshwa of Lerumo Lions and Ronaldo Van Neel from Hungry Lions shared the Motsepe Foundation Championship Top Goal Scorer award.

Sundowns’ young striker Bennet Mokoena won both the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season and Top Goal Scorer with 22 goals.