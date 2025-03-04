Mogaila and his club missed the ubuntu trick 

The case of Sekhukhune United star Shaune Mogaila has really divided football followers right in the middle. Radio talk shows and newspapers kept on chewing the fat on the matter this past week, months after that fatal car crash in which Mogaila was involved.

To jog memories, in late October, Mogaila’s car was involved in a horrific, head-on collision that resulted in the death of a schoolchild, Gomolemo

Mavimbela, in Tembisa. Her mother and another child passenger, a 13-year-old neighbour, sustained serious injuries. They were on their way to school.

Mogaila later turned himself in to police after he initially allegedly fled the scene. He was charged with culpable homicide, reckless driving and negligence and failure to provide help after a car crash and is out on R20 000 bail and he will return to court on May 19.

The 29-year-old Mogaila sustained minor injuries on his forehead and authorities reported that bottles of alcohol and drugs were found in the player’s car, after he headed for the hills.

While people are showing empathy for the family that lost a young child, the majority seem to be of the view that the waltzing midfielder should not be barred from working and earning a living until he is convicted and found guilty by the courts.

Initially, immediately after the incident, Sekhukhune put Mogaila on the back burner. But in the last few weeks, the Limpopo side has made a U-turn, taking the SA soccer fraternity by surprise.

Since his return, Mogaila is really turning it on in the field. In his second match since his return last week, he single-handedly gave “Ba Bina Noko” the three points against Chippa United at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Like a man possessed, he cut inside the field and unleashed a long-range rocket that flew into the top corner of the net, leaving goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali doing cartwheels.

Mogaila was named man of the match for his exploits and the goal is surely a contender for PSL Goal of the Season.

The goal not only titillated football followers, sadly, it also sparked a heated conversation on whether he should be on the field in the first place, enjoying himself when a family is mourning and coming to terms with the loss of a child caused by his actions.

Legal experts have chipped in, lamenting that there’s nothing that’s stopping Mogaila from reporting to work. They say he is within his rights until a court of law rules otherwise.

Well, I am of the opinion that it is four months after the accident and Mogaila, his family and Sekhukhune really missed a trick here. When these sorts of misfortunes happen, ubuntu, emotional intelligence, sympathy and thoughtfulness is critical and fundamental – and they should have read the unfolding situation, but they didn’t.

And as it seems, life continues as normal for Mogaila and the club. The player should have sent his family elders to the family of the deceased.

The two families would have had a serious conversation, chart the way forward and find ways of collaborating in terms of those injured and how to communicate with the media, going forward.

This would have prevented the public spat that transpired this week. The deceased family say they have not been contacted by Mogaila’s people – and such a gesture, would have eased the conflict.

