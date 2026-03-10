Mohau Nkota’s agent confirms growing interest in the former Orlando Pirates star

Mohau Nkota’s agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse has revealed that the South African attacker is attracting growing interest from clubs around the world following a rise in his market valuation.

Mathang-Tshabuse also confirmed that the player remains safe amid tensions in parts of the Middle East. Nkota, a former Orlando Pirates attacker who now plays for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League, joined the Saudi outfit at the start of the season in a deal believed to be worth around £1.5-million (approximately R36-million), with performance-related add-ons potentially pushing the value closer to £2.15-million (around R50-million).

Player’s value rises

Recent reports have suggested that Al-Ettifaq could now value the 23-year-old at around €3-million (roughly R60-million).

However, the winger has featured sparingly in recent weeks. In the club’s past eight matches, Nkota has only played limited minutes and missed out on four of those fixtures, leading to speculation about his role under head coach Saad Al-Shehri.

According to Sportsboom.co.za website, if the club considered the offers, Nkota’s current valuation could make a move within the Saudi Pro League unlikely at this stage.

While the winger has made a steady start to his career in Saudi Arabia, the reported

€3-million price tag may limit potential suitors within the league and could instead attract interest from clubs in other markets.

Wide interest

A return to South Africa could also prove difficult given the financial requirements attached to any potential deal, particularly with the local transfer window currently closed. While speculation continues to circulate regarding his future, Mathang-Tshabuse acknowledged that Nkota’s qualities naturally attract attention from clubs across different markets.

“Obviously he is a valuable player, so there will always be interest from across the globe with regard to him,” she told SportsBoom.co.za.

“There is always interest in him because we are part of a bigger platform and we also receive interest directly from the clubs that want to pitch for his services. The nature of football will always be about progression, whether it’s one or two seasons setup. It’s something we plan with our clients, but for now we are just monitoring the situation.”

No safety concerns

Mathang-Tshabuse also confirmed that Nkota remains focused on his professional commitments despite the situation in the Middle East.

“Everything is fine where he is situated,” she added.

“He continues as a professional athlete in a professional team with the players and coach with regards to the situation that is going on. His safety is our concern. We are in close tabs with him, and he tells us that he is safe.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content