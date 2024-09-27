Ahead of their Betway Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has once again spoken about the Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau situation.

Sundowns and Chiefs are set to square off in what promises to be an exciting match at FNB Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 3pm.

In the most recent Sundowns matchday roster, Mokoena and Mudau have been the two notable absences.

Mngqithi has excluded the pair from the match-day squad for four straight games; with their last appearance coming during the MTN8 semi-final second-leg loss to Stellenbosch.

however, Sundowns have been cruising ever since that setback, with the two Bafana Bafana stars not in the team; they have won their last four games handily with 14 goals scored.

Mngqithi has never wavered from his promise to replace any player on the team who he feels is not giving the necessary effort, even in the face of public speculation that there may be animosity and disciplinary action against Mokoena and Mudau.

Mokoena and Mudau fit to play

Speaking to the media on Thursday at a joint press conference held at Vodaworld in Midrand, Mngqithi stated that Mokoena and Mudau will be competing for a spot in the squad that plays the Chiefs.

He also mentioned that they have always been considered for selection in the previous four games.

“They [Mokoena and Mudau] are always part of the selection process. There is no match where they were never part of the selection process,” Mngqithi said.

“Unfortunately, we just have to make those decisions sometimes. But they are there, competing, and are fit, so anything can happen.”

Sundowns and Amakhosi, meanwhile, enter the match on a high note after winning their last two league games.

Currently, they have six points apiece, ranking first and third on the log standings, with Masandwana ahead of the pack due to a better goal difference.