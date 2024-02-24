Mokwena wary of tricky Nouadhibou Champions League contest

Mamelodi Sundowns will be back on continental duty when they travel to Mauritania to face off against FC Nouadhibou in their Group A clash on Saturday evening.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said he is wary of the threat Nouadhibou pose ahead of their clash. He said this during a press conference in the capital of Mauritania in Nouakchott on Friday.

They’ve done extremely well

“The game is XI vs XI. And when you watch Nouadhibou, even in domestic games, they have done extremely well in the 12 games in the league,” Mokwena said.

“They won 10 games, drawing two and I think scoring 20 goals, conceding only two.

“The style of play they can demonstrate on an artificial pitch is something that needs to be admired. And if they can play the way they play, they can be successful. But we will need to produce the best performance we can under very difficult circumstances.”

Sundowns are currently level on seven points with DR Congo’s TP Mazembe. But they occupy the top position with a better goal difference.

Group open for all teams to advance

On the other hand, Nouadhibou and Pyramids FC of Egypt are also tied on four points. This makes the group open for all teams to advance to the quarterfinals with two games remaining.

Mokwena said his side can’t afford to be complacent and showed put out a strong performance on Saturday. Even though the South African champions are favourites to win the group. And they have beaten the Mauritanian side 3-0 during their first leg meeting in Loftus on November 26.

“We also don’t have it easy, but this is what the Champions League is about. It’s about adapting to the environment and dealing with a lot of adversities,” he added.

Strong performance needed

“We have to show we’ve gained experience in the last couple of seasons as a group. We have to put in a strong performance to beat a very strong Nouadhibou side.”

Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule also echoed Mokwena’s words. He said they are aware of the task at hand and will be going for nothing but a win.

“It’s not going to be an easy game as coach said. It’s a team doing well at home, they have not lost a match. I think they drew against Mazembe, and they beat Pyramids,” Mbule said.

“At Sundowns, the mandate is to win. It doesn’t matter where we’re playing or how we’re playing. I think us coming to the game tomorrow in Mauritania is to win.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content