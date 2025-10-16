Molefi Ntseki in pole position to fill technical director role at SAFA

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is the frontrunner to take over as the technical director of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

This is after the SAFA Technical Committee recommended to the National Executive Committee (NEC) that Ntseki should be the successor of Walter Steenbok, who resigned in March.

Should Ntseki’s recommendation be ratified, he will serve in the technical director role on a four-year contract.

The association’s NEC reconvened in Mbombela on Tuesday. There, the members engaged on several important matters ahead of Bafana Bafana’s final World Cup qualifier against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium.

Bafana made history

Bafana made history by booking their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the USA. They demolished Rwanda 3-0 and topped their Group C.

“The SAFA Technical Committee recommended to the NEC that Molefi Ntseki should be appointed as the Association’s Technical Director. And that Desiree Ellis should be appointed as the coach of the South African senior women’s national team, Banyana Banyana,” SAFA said in a statement.

“The technical committee recommended that they both be appointed on four-year contracts. And the NEC endorsed both recommendations.

“Ntseki has already had several engagements with FIFA. And the world football governing body has agreed to support his programmes.

“FIFA has appreciated the fact that the South African national teams are doing well. With both the SA U17 and the U20 teams participating in FIFA World Cup tournaments this year,” SAFA added.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also took his time to congratulate South Africa. The team is returning to the World Cup scene for the first time since they hosted the global showpiece in 2010.

FIFA boss commends SA team

“Congratulations to South Africa on qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada, Mexico, and the United States,” Infantino said in a video that went viral on social media.

“You are coming back to the global stage for the fourth time after your last appearance on home soil in 2010. And you will play in at least three of the 104 matches in North America next year. As part of the greatest celebration of our sport that there has ever been.

“It will be another example of how football unites the world,” Infantino added.

