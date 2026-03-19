Morocco federation happy with AFCON decision

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) says it remains committed to the consistent and fair application of competition regulations across all continental and international bodies. This comes after CAF’s Appeal Board awarded it the 2025 AFCON title.

The Moroccans added that the CAF ruling affirms compliance with regulations and backs the stability of international competitions.

Morocco declared 3-0 victors

Senegal, which won the final 1-0 in Rabat against Morocco on 18 January, was stripped of its title because its players walked off the pitch during the game, in protest. The Appeal Board on Tuesday confirmed that Senegal forfeited the match and that Morocco has been handed the title, with a recorded 3–0 win.

FRMF said in a statement: “Following the announcement by the CAF Appeal Board, the FRMR welcomes the decision, which reaffirms the primacy of competition regulations and reinforces the conditions necessary for the proper conduct of international tournaments.”

“The FRMF wishes to reiterate that its appeal was never aimed at contesting the sporting merit or performance of the teams involved in this tournament, but solely to ensure the proper enforcement of competition regulations.”

Senegal reaffirms its commitment to regulations

The Senegalese Football Federation called for the strict application of the governing regulations.

“We also reaffirm our commitment to respecting the regulations, ensuring the clarity of the competitive framework and maintaining the stability of African football competitions. The Federation also wishes to commend all the nations that participated in this year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which served as a significant moment for African football,” the federation added.

In the heated final in Rabat in January, Morocco were awarded a contentious penalty on the stroke of full-time. Senegalese players walked off the pitch, before captain Sadio Mané convinced his teammates to continue with the match.

Global outrage at decision

The Lions of Teranga went on to win the match in extra time against all odds, but Morocco launched a successful appeal. There has been major fallout since the announcement was made, with football followers across the continent and throughout the world up in arms over CAF’s decision.

The FRMF statement adds: “Following its appeal, CAF has now confirmed that the applicable regulations were not properly enforced. Throughout the process, the FRMF acted in full compliance with all relevant legal and procedural frameworks, with a constant focus on upholding its rights and preserving the integrity of the competition. This decision provides clarity on the applicable framework and strengthens the consistency and credibility of international competitions, particularly within African football.”

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