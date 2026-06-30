Morocco stuns Netherlands to progress to World Cup Last 16

African giants Morocco have advanced to the Last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after beating the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties at the Monterrey Stadium, Mexico, on Tuesday.

Morocco became the first African nation to progress to the next stage of the competition after Bafana Bafana bowed out on Sunday. Had Bafana won against Canada, they would have met with Morocco in what would have been an all-African affair in the knockout rounds.

The Atlas Lions will now face co-hosts Canada on Saturday at the Houston Stadium in the United States (US).

Last-gasp equaliser

Morocco scored a last-gasp equaliser through lanky defender Issa Diop, who scored a free header in the 91st minute to take the game to extra time and ultimately penalties in Monterrey.

The penalty shootout was one of those nervy ones, as both sets of players who stepped up early on struck the post several times. However, Morocco’s Ismael Saibari made no mistake and fired the winning spot kick to send the Dutch packing early in the World Cup.

Germany is another European giant that saw their World Cup run cut short after being stunned by Paraguay, also on penalties, in Boston on Monday night.

The underdogs

Paraguay drew first blood at the stroke of half-time through Julio Enciso, but the Germans found an equaliser upon their return in the second half, when in-form striker Kai Havertz scored with a header from a delightful Florian Wirtz.

The two sides could not be separated in extra time, and it was only the lottery of the penalty shootout to decide who advances to the next round. The underdogs, Paraguay, were the ones who came out victorious with a hard-fought 4-3 win on penalties.

The South Americans will face either France or Sweden in the Round of 16, with the two sides set to face off on Tuesday night, with the game set to get underway in New York at 11 pm (SA time).

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