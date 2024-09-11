Moses Mabhida Stadium wins bid to host MTN8 final … again

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that Moses Mabhida Stadium has once again won the bid to host the upcoming MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC.

The stadium will be hosting the MTN8 final for the fifth consecutive time.

PSL confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“The hosting rights for the 2024/2025 MTN8 final attracted widespread interest. This with proposals submitted by various provinces. They include Gauteng, Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga,” reads the statement.

KZN made the cut

“After an evaluation by the PSL executive committee during a special Exco meeting this afternoon, and taking into consideration the input from the sponsor, the rights were awarded to the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“Further details regarding kick-off time, ticketing, and other logistical arrangements will be announced by the PSL in due course.”

PSL also confirmed that the official home-and-away draw for the final will be conducted next week Monday.

The 2024/2025 MTN8 will go down in the history books as one of the most exciting top eight competitions.

Soweto giants and cup specialists Kaizer Chiefs did not participate in this year’s competition. This after finishing number 10 last season.

The surprise package was Polokwane City, who finished number eight during their first season. This was after gaining promotion back to the PSL topflight.

Stellenbosch meets Buccaneers

The biggest upset of the competition this season was how Stellenbosch defeated Premier League champions Mamelodi Sundowns. They beat them 1-0 home and away to book a final spot with the mighty Buccaneers.

Pirates are on the cusp of making history. They will be the first team in the PSL era to win the MTN8 three times in a row. That is if they overcome the big Stellies test.

Stellies and the Buccaneers will also be the first two teams competing for the new MTN8 winner’s prize money. It increased from R8-million to R10-million. The participation fee also increased from R800, 000 to R1-million.

