Mosimane pleads for patience as Bafana experiments in Egypt clash

With the first round of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea out of the way, Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is turning his attention to Egypt in Cairo.

Mosimane has since pleaded with South Africans to be patient with him and the players, as he will be making wholesale changes to the team that will go toe-to-toe against Egypt in a friendly match on Sunday.

Regular players like captain Ronwen Williams, Relebohile Mofokeng, the injured Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas are not expected to feature in the game.

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Mosimane hinted that goalkeepers Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss will see some action, including Fawaaz Basadien, Khulumani Ndamani, Shandre Campbell, Puso Dithejane, Tashreeq Matthews and Cassius Mailula, among others.

“We are pleading for patience and support for them. They are breaking through, and we need to see what we have in our ranks. Unfortunately, we have a big team [Egypt] that we must play against on Sunday,” Mosimane said ahead of the game.

“The challenge is we must let them (the players) swim with the sharks, but we’ve got nothing to lose. It is a friendly game, and we need to see what they are capable of at this level. So, we plead for patience and support for these youngsters.

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“The country must understand that we have played the qualifiers [against Guinea and Eritrea] and we are done. That is the most important thing.”

Mosimane emphasised the importance of introducing the younger and new players into the team, as the goal now is building a strong team for the 2029 Fifa World Cup qualifier next year.

“It is important to build for the next Fifa World Cup, and if we don’t put them in now, when are we going to see them? We do not have friendly games until the Africa Cup of Nations next year, so this is the only chance they have,” the Bafana coach added.

The game between Bafana and the Pharaohs is scheduled to get underway at 9pm (SA time).