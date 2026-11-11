Mosimane wary of under-duress Benni McCarthy ahead of Kenya clash

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has warned against complacency from his side when they host a wounded Kenya coached by under-pressure South African Benni McCarthy.

Bafana and Kenya will meet for their first of two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches at the Orlando Stadium on Friday night, with the game set to get underway at 6pm.

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The encounter is expected to be a bittersweet one for McCarthy, who will be facing Bafana for the first time and plotting a huge upset against his own country. He will also be returning to the stadium of Orlando Pirates, where he retired as a footballer in 2013.

READ: Bafana legend Benni McCarthy faces beloved South Africa in high-stakes Afcon qualifier

McCarthy was also reportedly interested in the Bafana job, which was ultimately occupied by Mosimane, so the Kenyan mentor will probably also be looking to prove a point by emerging victorious on the day.

So, the stakes will be high in what will be an emotional game for South Africa’s all-time leading goal scorer on Friday night.

Mosimane wary of desperate opponent

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mosimane, who was visibly shocked to learn that McCarthy’s job was on the line and depended on the Bafana result, said he and his charges will need to be very careful in their approach against a team and coach that is under immense pressure.

READ: Siyanda Ndlovu breaks into Mosimane’s Bafana squad to face Kenya

“I’ll take your words when you say that when the future of the coach depends on the game, you’ve got to be very careful; sometimes the players will play for him,” said Mosimane.

Respect for McCarthy’s credentials

“You can get the biggest surprise you can ever have. So, you need to be very careful when playing an emotional team and especially when they have nothing to lose. They [Kenya] are already in the Afcon, so you need to be very careful, and that’s what we’re doing.

“We must respect the fact that he is a good coach; he was at Manchester United, a dream for every coach in South Africa; he was coaching [Cristiano] Ronaldo.

“He has the personality to fight; he played at a high level and has a [UEFA] Champions League [gold] medal, so we really have to respect him and approach the game with caution,” Mosimane added.