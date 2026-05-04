Mosimane’s mission is to produce players for the national team

Who would have imagined that one day, a renowned and decorated coach like Pitso Mosimane would find joy in working with children, as the three-time CAF Champions League-winning coach is about to take his football development project to the next level?

From working with big global football stars to moulding young talent through his Pitso Mosimane Youth Football structure, Mosimane is on a journey to make a mark on South African football development.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach recently acquired the status of Gauteng Development League (GDL) team East Rand Athletic FC, adding to his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) and Pitso Mosimane Football Club (PMFC) programmes.

Plan is to emulate the School of Excellence that produced brilliant players

Jingles, as Mosimane is fondly known, is now lining up a football academy, with the mission to produce players for the national team in the future.

“For us, one of the deliverables this year is releasing a football manual, because coach Pitso always says, ‘you can’t have a math teacher and think you will produce a scientist or student when you don’t have the right type of coach’. So, for us, the foundation of this programme is having quality coaches,” said Moira Tlhagale, PMSS managing director.

“Also, through our GDL status, we are planning on opening an academy that our team will play under and have a complete football development ecosystem that will, at a later stage, feed or supply players for our junior and senior national teams.

“Something similar to the School of Excellence, which produced some of the best players ever seen in South African football,” she added.

Jomo Sono gives praise to his protégée

Coach Pitso has already hit the ground running in the GDL, where his first round of matches was against his former mentor, Jomo Sono.

“It is a good thing to see him ploughing back into football, because this is where we also discovered him in the township as a young boy,” Sono said.

“So, my advice to him if he wants to thrive in this space is to have patience and perseverance because he will encounter a lot of challenges.”

Mosimane’s safe haven is working with the kids

Mosimane has not been on the job since 2024, despite being linked to several high-profile jobs, including Kaizer Chiefs, his former club Sundowns, and the Ghana national team.

Although the question about when and where his next destination will be remains, the 61-year-old seems to be happier working with kids than being on the bench dishing out instructions.

He has found a safe haven around the kids and is on a journey to make a mark on football development.

Importance of investing in grassroots

Reflecting on his own journey in the youth football development space and some of the challenges he encountered, Mosimane expressed the importance of focusing on the grassroots.

“GDL is the elite football development in the country because it has recruited players from all over the country for years.

“I could have easily invested in the PSL, but we saw the need to lay a foundation, not only for players but also for coaches, too.

“Growing football in schools and communities. So, this is a nice pyramid coming up, which will one day reach the pinnacle of South African football,” he said.

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