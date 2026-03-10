Motsepe and CAF splash more millions into interclub competitions

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has announced a $2-million (R32-million) increase in the prize money for the winner of the Champions League and also the same amount for the winners of the Confederation Cup.

This means that the winner of this year’s Champions League will be smiling all the way to the bank to cash in a wholesome $6-million cheque, (R96-million), a 50% increase, while the victor in the Confederation Cup will take home $4-million (R64-million), a 100% increase.

This is a big motivation for clubs involved in CAF interclub competitions, and Mamelodi Sundowns will be rubbing their hands in glee. The Betway Premiership side is in the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League and they will be looking to reach the final and maybe walk away with the pot at the end of the rainbow.

They will face Mali outfit Stade Malien in the last eight, where they will be hoping to advance to the semi-finals. The other three SA representatives, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC were chucked out of the CAF competitions in the preliminary rounds.

In the five years since Motsepe took over as CAF president, the prize money for the winner of the Champions League has increased from $2.5-million to $6-million, a 140% (percentage) increase.

In the same period, the rewards for the Confederation Cup has seen a whopping 220% (percentage) increase. In August 2024, and in line with his promise to improve club competitions and provide greater financial assistance to clubs, Motsepe announced that the eliminated teams participating in the Preliminary Stages of the Champions League and Confederation Cup would receive $50 000 (R800 000) each.

A year later in 2025, CAF announced a significant increase in this financial support to $100 000 (R1,600-million). All these figures have increased the appetite for continental club football and as a result, a record-breaking 130 clubs from across the African continent participating in the Champions League and Confederation Cup in the 2025/26 season.

Historic increase in prize money for Champions League winners:

• Champions League 2021: $2.5-million

• Champions League 2024: $4-million

• Champions League 2026: $6-million

Confederation Cup winners:

• Confederation Cup 2021: $1.250-million

• Confederation Cup 2024: $2-million

• Confederation Cup 2026: $4-million

The road to the final (dates):

• The two-legged finals of the Champions League 2025/26 will be played on May 15 and May.

• The two-legged finals of the Confederation Cup 2025/26 will be played between May 9 and May 16.

