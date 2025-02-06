Motsepe confirms Fifa Club World Cup trophy will tour SA

The new-look Fifa Club World Cup trophy has finally landed in South Africa and was officially unveiled at the Mamelodi Sundowns training base in Chloorkop on Thursday.

The entire Sundowns technical team and squad were present to witness the historic moment, with the Club World Cup trophy landing on African soil for the first time.

Welcoming the prestigious golden trophy, Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe confirmed that the trophy will be taken to different communities and schools for people to view it.

“Today, we are celebrating the Club World Cup coming to Africa. Make no mistake about it, though, ladies and gentlemen. Our players, our coaches, our staff, and our supporters —we’re all so excited to be part of this wonderful tournament,” Motsepe said.

“We can’t wait for the journey to begin. But that journey only starts in June. Today, we have a very rare opportunity to share this trophy with our fellow Africans, many of whom would not get the chance to see this trophy in any other circumstance.

“So, for the next few days, whilst this trophy is in South Africa, and with the help of some of our special players, we’re going to take this trophy to the schools in the townships.”

Sundown play Ulsan on June 18

He continued: “We’re going to take this trophy to the community centres. We’re going to take this trophy to the media stations.

“Because it’s important that Africans, all Africans, can see this symbol of achievement and gain their sense of inspiration so that they can stand tall on their podiums in the future.

“And that’s what it means for us as Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club; that’s who we are. But our mission as Mamelodi Sundowns isn’t just to share the values of this trophy with our people; our mission is also to share the values of our people with this trophy.”

Masandawana have been drawn in Group F and have been pitted against Ulsan (South Korea), Fluminense FC (Brazil), and Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

They will open their account against Ulsan on June 18 at the Inter & Co Stadium in the United States.

