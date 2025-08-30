Motsepe Foundation Championship gains momentum amid squabbles for points

Motsepe Foundation Championship continues this weekend with a packed schedule of fixtures, as the 2025–26 season gathers momentum. The campaign began a week ago, with football action in this division providing a plenty of excitement.

Friday’s action kicks off with log leaders, Casric Stars taking on Milford FC Stars. Both sides got off to a good start to the new season last weekend. With Casric registering a comfortable 3-0 away to Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium. While Milford beat Lerumo Lions 1-0 at the Chatsworth Stadium to occupy the fourth position.

Saturday will be the busiest day with seven more games taking place at various venues across the country.

Baroka FC vs Midlands Wanderers

In Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, the wounded Baroka FC hosts the newly promoted Midlands Wanderers at the Mafori Mphahlele Stadium. Bakgaga ba Ga-Mphahlele as Baroka are known, started their season on a poor note after losing 1-0 away to another newly promoted side, The Bees at KaNyamzane Stadium in Nelspruit. Wanderers will be approaching this match highly motivated after a 1-0 victory over Hungry at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

In Atteridgeville, outside Pretoria, Leicesterford will welcome second placed Upington City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. The Northern Cape side are still on cloud nine after their 4-2 victory over Kruger United.

At the Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs, in Upington, Hungry Lions who lost 1-0 to Midlands Wanderers away, will be squaring off with Cape Town City. The Cape side, who was relegated from the premier division at the end of last season, opened their league season with a goalless draw against Venda Academy at the Athlone Stadium.

In Nelspruit, Mpumalnga, Kruger United will be at home when they welcome Highbury at Mbombela Stadium with Venda Academy hosting Gomora FC at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the clash between Black Leopards and Pretoria University at the Tuks Stadium in Pretoria. Both sides have been struggling to bounce back to the elite league since their relegation years back.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content