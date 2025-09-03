Motsepe Foundation Championships clubs to use the Fifa week break to reflect

Clubs in the Motsepe Foundation Championship go on a Fifa calendar week break, which will afford their technical staff and players an opportunity to reflect before they return to action on the second weekend of September.

The past two weeks, action-packed, saw each club playing two matches, which has been good for some. While others struggled to find themselves in terms of results.

Casric Stars

One such lucky club is pacesetters, Casric Stars. Its perfect six-point start sets them as early favourites after winning their first two league matches.

The KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga-based side, who last season missed an opportunity for their ambitious dream promotion to the elite league after a last-minute failure to qualify for the Betway Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs, started the new season on a high note after winning their first two league matches.

This was a convincing 3-0 away to the troubled Black Leopards on August 23, before turning the heat on Milford FC, whom they beat 1-0 at home a week later.

Also emerging as a dark horse in an unfamiliar position is Venda Academy. Their consistency has so far earned them the second position on the 16-team National First Division (NFD) table.

Venda Academy

The Thohoyandou, Limpopo-based side, who have for the past two seasons survived relegation by the skin of their teeth, earned a point away after having forced former elite league campaigners Cape Town City to a goalless draw on August 23. Venda went on to collect the maximum points at the expense of the newcomers, Gomora FC. They beat Gomora 2-1 at home to occupy the second position with four points.

However, it will be foolish for both Casric and Venda to celebrate this early joyride. This is because the league table remains wide open from the club in the third position through to the one in the 10th position, with just a few points separating them.

As for Cape Town City, the earlier they start taking themselves seriously in this division, the better. They are still trying to adjust to the country’s football doldrums in the NFD. The Cape side (13th on the log with two points) are yet to win a match after two games. These ended in a goalless draw and a 1-1 draw against Venda Academy and Hungry Lions, respectively.

Baroka and Black Leopards

Two other former premiership campaigners from Limpopo, Baroka and Black Leopards, who have been struggling to find their way back to the top-flight league, started the season on sour notes. Baroka (second on the log with three points) lost their first match. A 2-1 away lost to the newly promoted, The Bees. But they were to bounce back to produce an outstanding performance that saw them register a 3-0 at their newly renamed home stadium, Mafori Mphahlele, in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane.

Leopards, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom of the log. This after a 3-0 defeat at home before pulling a 2-all draw against the University of Pretoria last weekend. Lidoda Duvha are sitting at the bottom of the log with one point. Aand they have conceded five goals, scoring two in the process.

Ahead of them in the 15th and 14th positions with the same number of points (one each) are Kruger United and Hungry Lions.

It remains to be seen as to what is in store for the clubs when the league action resumes in two weeks’ time.

