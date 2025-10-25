Mountain to climb for Buccaneers against DR Congo’s FC Lupopo 

It’s do-or-die for Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League as they host Congolese outfit Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the deciding leg of the Second Preliminary Round of the Champions League on Saturday afternoon. Lupopo secured a 3-0 lead in the first leg in the DR Congo last week.

The must-win match takes place at the iconic Orlando Stadium, where the hosts face an uphill climb after suffering a heavy defeat in the away leg in Lumumbashi last weekend.

A place in the group stage is at stake, and a valiant effort will be required from the Buccaneers who will need to find the net frequently while keeping things tight at the back against a side that proved to be a tough nut to crack in the previous leg.

The Congolese side finds itself with one foot in the group stages following their convincing win in the first leg played at Stade Kibassa Maliba. All their attention since the beginning of the week has been on the decisive second leg, as they are yet to take part in their domestic league, whose 2025/26 season got underway earlier in the week.

They go into today’s fixture having already navigated one tricky away assignment in the current edition of the Champions League in the deciding leg of their opening round tie against Sudan’s Al-Merreikh.

Pirates must regroup

Having suffered a rare defeat in the previous leg, Pirates’ chances of qualifying for the group stage hang in the balance. They require a convincing victory in their home leg against Lupopo if they are to have an extended run in the competition.

With Orlando Stadium again providing the backdrop for the deciding leg in the Buccaneers’ ongoing continental campaign, they will require an effort similar to one they produced in the previous round where they netted four unanswered goals against Lesotho champions Lioli.

Their recent home record bodes well for their chances leading to the must-win clash after registering wins in each of their last seven games as hosts across competitions. The last of these came in midweek when they scraped past league rivals Polokwane City to claim a hard-fought 1-0 win.

With some key players sitting out the midweek encounter, there could be changes made ahead of Saturday’s game with the likes of Deon Hotto and Tshegofatso Mabasa likely to feature.

