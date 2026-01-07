Mozambique skipper Elias Pelembe hangs up his boots after decorated career

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Mozambique veteran Elias Pelembe has finally retired from international football after leading his country at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament currently taking place in Morocco.

Pelembe, who also played for the defunct SuperSport United in the Premier Soccer League, was representing Mozambique for the third time in Afcon tournaments.

His last appearance was this past Monday when the Mambas were eliminated from the tournament after a 4-0 drubbing by Nigeria in Marrakech. He has played more than 100 matches and scored more than 10 goals for the Mambas.

Oldest outfield player in Afcon history

At the age of 42, the former Royal AM star became the oldest outfield player in the history of the tournament. The record holder for the oldest player is Egypt’s retired legend and goalkeeper Essam El Hadary. He was still manning the goalposts for the Pharaohs at the age of 44.

The waltzing Mozambican tormented defenders in the PSL for the longest of times. He was brought to the country by the then Matsatsantsa a Pitori coach, Gavin Hunt, 19 years ago. He joined SuperSport from Desportivo Maputo in 2007.

Pelembe went on to become a big star and an award winner after joining SuperSport. He won the PSL title in his debut season. For his dribbling tricks and amazing goals, the tiny winger was bestowed with the PSL Player of the Season award. No other player from Mozambique has won that much sought-after accolade.

Among SA’s highest-paid players

He was also instrumental when Hunt’s side defended the league title. This was before big-spenders Sundowns came knocking with a fat cheque. He joined Sundowns and was reported to be the highest-paid player in South Africa at that time. At the Brazilians, he also won two league titles and the Nedbank Cup between 2009 and 2015.

After stints at Bidvest Wits, Polokwane City and Royal AM, Pelembe went back to his home country. There, he signed for US Songo. He is said to be the third-oldest player for Mozambique to feature in the history of Afcon in the previous edition.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content