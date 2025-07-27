MTN8 expected to set the tone for an anticipated thrilling season 

The countdown to the 2025/25 Premier Soccer League has hit the home stretch with the curtain raiser top eight competition kicking off this weekend ahead of what is expected to be an exhilarating Betway Premiership season.

Orlando Pirates will start their MTN8 title defence against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. That game will be followed by Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy in Polokwane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

On Sunday, Stellenbosch FC will collide with AmaZulu at Cape Town Stadium. Mamelodi Sundowns will then conclude the quarterfinal stage of the competition in an evening fixture when they entertain Richards Bay at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Sunday World looks at the four MTN8 fixtures that should set the tone for the new season.

Pirates vs Polokwane City

The reigning champions of the MTN8 could not have asked for a better start to the season and defence of their title, as they will do it in front of their boisterous and bouncy home crowd at Orlando Stadium.

A lot will be riding on the match as it will be Abdeslam Ouaddou’s first official game as Bucs head coach after succeeding the much-liked and successful Jose Riveiro.

It should also be an emotional game for Bafana Bafana international Oswin Appollis, who will likely make his Pirates debut against his former employers.

Though the Buccaneers will go into the match as outright favourites, Rise and Shine will not be a pushover, as they are a stubborn and resilient side that can cause an upset.

Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy

Sekhukhune and Galaxy are two teams that have shown consistency and improvement in the last three seasons of the Premier League.

Babina Noko have made several signings, and it is yet to be seen whether the likes of Bradley Grobler and Miguel Timm will hit the ground running.

For Galaxy, it will be a tricky match as they will be tested against an experienced side after once again losing key players such as Dzenan Zajmovic, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Keagan Dolly and Sphiwe Mahlangu.

Stellenbosch FC vs AmaZulu FC

Coach Steve Barker and his side, Stellenbosch, go into the game with an upper hand, as they showed complete dominance over AmaZulu last season. They first eliminated them from the Carling Knockout, then walloped them 5-0 and

1-0 in the league.

However, the MTN8 will be a different ball game altogether, especially against an immensely improved Usuthu side under Arthur Zwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay

The reigning PSL champions last tasted MTN8 glory in 2021 and will be desperate to get their hands on the trophy this season under coach Miguel Cardoso.

Pirates have been dominating the top-eight competition and have won it four times in the last five seasons, and a record three times in a row.

This season, Masandawana will want to change that, but they will first have to clear the Richards Bay hurdle.

