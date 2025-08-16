MTN8 semi-final first leg games promising to produce pulsating action

It’s MTN8 semi-final first leg day, as all the remaining four teams in the ‘Wafa Wafa’ cup competition will be in action. Orlando Pirates will host Mamelodi Sundowns, while Stellenbosch will lock horns against Sekhukhune United.

The much-anticipated mouthwatering encounter between Pirates and Sundowns will be staged at the Orlando Stadium, with the sold-out game scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune will collide at the Danie Craven Stadium, with the game set to kick off at 6pm.

All four teams will be looking to get a positive result and gain the upper hand going into the second leg fixtures, which the PSL announced to take place on August 23.

Pirates under pressure

The Buccaneers go into their clash against Masandawana under immense pressure to deliver a result, following their uninspiring start in the Betway Premiership. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side lost back-to-back matches in the league, and the supporters are already ill at ease.

However, Jose Riveiro’s successor has since asked the Pirates supporters not to panic, as he promises that his side will eventually turn the corner and get back to winning ways.

“In every big club, when you start that way [losing two back-to-back league matches], you can understand where the disappointment comes from.

“But I can promise the fans that we are going to bounce back, sweat for the shirt, try and represent the badge the right way to bring them happiness. This is only the beginning,” Ouaddou said ahead of the clash.

His side will be going up against a Sundowns side which are also battling its own off-the-field challenges, but has managed to grind results.

Cardoso not taking chances

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso understands that he cannot take the game lightly and be complacent against a wounded side.

“Pirates are a team that is under development, so is Sundowns, despite not looking exactly like that because of the losses we have in the squad at the moment; considering that last year had a lot of impact in the way we used to play,” Cardoso said.

“Hopefully, we [Sundowns] are finding ourselves in terms of how we are going to be in two months. But I think the game in the end will bring different ideas about how the teams are and how they can express themselves,” he added.

Hometown crowd

Down in the Winelands, Stellies will be playing their first game in front of their home fans this season and will want to make the most of it.

They go up against a tricky Sekhukhune side that has had a flying start to their season, winning all their opening three games.

“Sekhukhune is a strong team,” acknowledged Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker.

“He [Sekhukhune coach Eric Tinkler] has turned them into a solid team. They’ve got seasoned professionals. They’ve signed well, they’re an ambitious club, like us. Since their promotion, they’ve been competitive. They’ve been in finals themselves, semi-finals.

“So, they’re a proper football team, well coached, and so, yeah, it’s going to be an exciting challenge.”

Tinkler himself also admitted that Stellies are always a tough team to play against, but said it is his responsibility to lead Babina Noko to the final.

“Although they pose a formidable challenge at home, it is my responsibility as a coach to lead Sekhukhune United to the MTN8 final.”

“As a coach who consistently uses an attacking football strategy, we are undoubtedly going to approach this match against Stellenbosch differently because we know they play defensive football and always take advantage of your mistakes,” Tinkler added.

