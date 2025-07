Following an impressive showing in a relatively successful Fifa Club World Cup campaign under scorching weather conditions in the US, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala says he is already setting his sights on the upcoming 2025-26 PSL season.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content