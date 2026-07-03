My focus is instilling a winning mentality at Chiefs – Fernando Da Cruz

Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has made his stance clear, which is to build a strong connection with the players and instill a winning mentality at the club.

Da Cruz officially arrived at the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Thursday, where he got to meet the players, staff, and chairman Kaizer Motaung.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Da Cruz told Chiefs media.

‘I’m confident we will rise to the challenge’

“The club has always held a special place in my heart, and I’ve kept a close eye on its journey over the past two years. Kaizer Chiefs is a massive institution with passionate supporters and a proud history.

“My focus now is on building a strong connection with the players, instilling a winning mentality, and working together to achieve the success our fans deserve. The journey ahead will demand hard work and unity, but I’m confident we will rise to the challenge.”

The French-born tactician is no stranger at the club, as he was with the team in the Netherlands pre-season, forming part of Nasreddine Nabi’s technical team as an assistant coach. However, he made a surprise U-turn to take up a role as the technical director for the Moroccan Federation in 2024.

Hope for renewed energy and success

Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr welcomed Da Cruz back at the club, saying that he believes there will now be renewed energy and success under his tutelage.

“We would like to welcome coach Da Cruz to Kaizer Chiefs. His arrival marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the Club, and we look forward to seeing his vision take shape with the team,” Motaung Jr said.

“With the passion of our loyal supporters and the commitment of our players, we believe this partnership will bring renewed energy and success as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

Da Cruz will be joined by 35-year-old Egyptian Mahmoud Abbas as his assistant coach and countryman Julien Le Heran as his sports scientist. The second assistant coach role will be occupied by youth coach Dillon Sheppard.