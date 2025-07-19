My Foundation is a way of giving back to the community – Grant Kekana

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana says that he wants to help unprivileged children have access to more opportunities through his foundation.

Kekana launched his Golf Day Tournament that is set to take place on 31 October – an initiative to raise funds for less privileged children.

Switching codes

Mentioning the name ­“Grant Kekana” in a sentence, one automatically thinks of football. However, the Sundowns defender is breaking barriers and bringing different communities together through the “rich people’s” sporting code.

Previously, Kekana hosted a tennis tournament but has taken it a notch up by using golf to raise funds for the Grant Kekana Foundation.

Speaking at the launch at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Lanseria on Thursday, Kekana said his foundation focuses on grassroots sports and education.

“I did not start this foundation because I had extra time on my hands, but because we are all responsible for the society we live in. Let us build a future where no talent goes unnoticed and no child gets left behind,” Kekana said.

“The foundation is my heart outside of football. It is my way of ploughing back into the soil that raised me and saying ‘thank you’. Our work focuses on humanitarian efforts through grassroots sports and education.

“Talent is everywhere, but opportunities, not so much. So, through this foundation, we want to bridge that gap and give young people platforms to show their talents.

Kekana added: “I won’t promise to build a stadium in every corner, but I can promise that every cent, hour, and donation we receive will go straight to changing lives.

“So, whether it’s through partnerships, donations, or mentorships, let us rally behind this movement and raise a generation; and make them know that their dreams are valid. This is all about youth development and bringing back dignity to our communities.”

Some of the people who attended the launch were Kekana’s Sundowns teammates Aubrey Modiba and Sphelele Mkhulise, plus former player Sibusiso Vilakazi. Added to the list was his own mother, Pinky Kekana, who is the deputy minister of Public Service and Administration.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content