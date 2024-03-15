‘My phone has never stopped ringing since we beat Kaizer Chiefs’

Milford FC chairman and head coach, Dr Xanti Pupuma, has revealed to Sunday World that his phone has not stopped ringing, with many clubs enquiring about some of his players.

This comes after they defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup two weeks ago, pulling off an incredible upset of the Soweto powerhouses in the opening round of the “David versus Goliath” cup competition.

“I can confirm to you that after the Chiefs game, my phone has not stopped ringing with many clubs enquiring about some of my players,” Pupuma told Sunday World.

“And in my mind, I’m like, ‘I am preparing these boys for myself next season’. I obviously can’t disclose to you the names of those clubs, but it’s been really crazy.”

Goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza and midfielders Siyabonga Nzama and Olwethu Cele were some of the standout players for the Motsepe Foundation Championship side.

Gearing up to cause another upset

“Hleza has been with us for a while now. He came, left and rejoined us, so he is somebody that I know very well.

“He is a typical modern goalkeeper because he organises his defence very well. In matches, he doesn’t make a lot of saves, but because of good organisation at the back, he was able to shine against the Chiefs.

“Nzama is one of the kids that we signed this season after we spotted him at a U-19 tournament. Mvelo Zikakayo and Jabulile Gxakoshe are the young boys we have on the team.

“Then there is also Olwethu Cele, who knows that he is short but has a big heart and character … He makes it hard for the opponents to deal with him.

“People will see how good he is when we play against Stellenbosch at home.”

The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit will be hosting DStv Premiership side Stellenbosch FC in their round-of-16 encounter at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Friday night. The match kicks off at 7pm.

Having lost two of their last games in the league since their monumental victory, Pupuma and his charges will be looking to pick up where they left off in the competition and aim to produce another upset.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content