Nabi and Cardoso targeting maiden cup final berth in Mzansi

The moment of truth and the day all South African football fans have been waiting for is

finally here, as Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will be in a tug of war for a place in the Nedbank Cup final spot at Loftus Versfeld Stadium today at 6pm.

The first Nedbank Cup semifinal will see defending champions Orlando Pirates entertain Marumo Gallants at Orlando Stadium this afternoon.

Coaches Nasreddine Nabi and Miguel Cardoso will be looking to advance to their first cup

final since arriving in South Africa this season.

The stakes are higher for Nabi, who is on a mission to end Amakhosi’s 10-year trophy drought.

The two tacticians will be facing each other for the second time, with Cardoso going into the game with the upper hand, having come out on top in their last meeting.

Sundowns have, however, beaten Nabi’s side three times this season and will be looking to continue their dominance over the once mighty Amakhosi.

Cardoso, though, is wary of the threat Nabi’s side may pose, as their last meeting in the league was won by a thin margin.

Masandawana won the match 1-0, courtesy of a Lucas Ribeiro wonder strike.

“As we approach the final of the competition, obviously, the level of our opponents rises, and we need to pay close attention.

“We played them in the league. It was a very difficult match; they were always a strong team, well-coached by Nabi,” Cardoso said.

“So, we need to take ourselves to the limit to win the match and go into the final.”

As Sundowns’ gruelling schedule rambles on, with the Brazilians competing on three fronts and fresh from a tough CAF Champions League clash in Tunisia, Nabi and his side will look to take advantage of the situation and land themselves in the final for the first time in six years.

The last time Chiefs participated in a domestic cup final was in 2019, when they lost in the Nedbank Cup to TS Galaxy, who were then plying their trade in the National First Division.

Despite the Nedbank Cup being the last piece of silverware that Amakhosi are realistically in contention for this season,

Nabi said he does feel the pressure of ending the club’s decade-long trophy drought.

“The only pressure I have is from the fans. When I am outside, I try to do my best to make them happy,” Nabi said.

“If we don’t win this trophy, we must continue working. Will I be under pressure if we lose this one? No, no! The real pressure is from the fans.

“We’re trying to build our team in this first year [of his stint]. It’s a process, but if we get an opportunity to win a trophy while we’re still building our team, why not?”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content