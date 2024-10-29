Nabi has a lot to worry about ahead of clash against Magesi

Kaizer Chiefs are concerned about the danger and element of surprise that come with playing against unfamiliar teams as they prepare to face Magesi FC, the new kids on the block, for the first time ever.

It will be Amakhosi’s third consecutive game at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The game is scheduled for Wednesday. The game starts at 7.30pm.

Two weeks ago, Magesi eliminated the Orlando Pirates from the Carling Knockout competition in the Last 16 stage by shocking them 3-2.

Thus, this eagerly awaited encounter is sure to be thrilling for both players and fans.

As they navigated their first season in the SA top flight, Magesi, under coach Clint Larsen, showed their tenacity and potential by securing a valuable point in a scoreless draw against Cape Town City on Sunday after beating the Buccaneers.

Dikwena Tša Meetse, as Magesi are known, strengthened their team with several seasoned players prior to the season, giving them depth and experience.

Selection conundrum

They are already reaping the benefits of this enhancement as they adjust to the premiership’s demands. After as many games, they have accumulated five league points.

With six points from four games, the Chiefs, on the other hand, will be hoping to recover from a disappointing loss to SuperSport United in their most recent league game on Saturday in Polokwane.

As he considers making changes to the team, coach Nasreddine Nabi is faced with a selection conundrum.

Several players were forced off the pitch due to injuries, necessitating adjustments in his game plan.

Additionally, the Chiefs will need to make changes to their defensive line-up because defender Inacio Miguel was suspended after receiving his fourth yellow card of the season during the game against SuperSport.

Edson Castillo, a midfield mainstay, is also out for four months following a serious ankle injury sustained during last week’s game against Gavin Hunt’s side.

