Nabi is cooking at Chiefs and it is only a matter of time – Zwane

AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane has heaped praise on Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi, stating that he is “cooking” and it is only a matter of time to see results.

Usuthu and Amakhosi were neck and neck in their four-goal thriller as they played to a 2-2 draw during their Betway Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Despite AmaZulu gifting Chiefs with two own goals in both halves, Nabi’s side had enough goal-scoring opportunities to put the game to bed and walk away with maximum points.

After the match, Zwane admitted that his former club looked good on the ball and that the new technical team is building something great.

“The best thing to do when playing against Kaizer Chiefs, especially at home, is to frustrate them because you don’t want them to gain momentum,” Zwane said.

“But I must say that Kaizer Chiefs is doing very well, their passing patterns… I think coach Nabi is cooking something great in that team because they made our lives very difficult.”

It was the first time that Zwane played against Chiefs since he sensationally left the club to co-coach with Vusumuzi Vilakazi at AmaZulu in October last year.

Having coached the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Samkelo Zwane, and Mfundo Vilakazi, the AmaZulu tactician said he was impressed with how Nabi has progressed with the youngsters and urged people to be patient with the outspoken Tunisian.

“I think I should thank Kaizer Chiefs for the progress of these youngsters, and you can see that is the reason the team has the development structures,” he said.

“Even though some people did not believe in what the team had been trying to do all these years, it is only a matter of time before you will see all these players blossoming and doing well.

“From the beginning of this campaign, they have carried this team under the circumstances.

“And we also must commend the coach for giving them confidence and believing in them for continuity’s sake and for the club, because they are a huge investment. The market has always been difficult for Kaizer Chiefs, and I feel sorry for coach Nabi.

“Why? I have been in that situation before as a coach but when you look at them, as much as they are a work in progress, Chiefs will be a team to beat in a few months.

“Coach Nabi needs to be given enough time, the team will gel and do very well, and it is only a matter of time.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content