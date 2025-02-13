Nabi says tactical plan for Chippa is ready ahead of Nedbank tie

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says the tactical plan for their tie against Chippa United is ready ahead of their Nedbank Cup round of 16 encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi go into the tie with their tails up after their 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the league last week Friday. Chiefs also have an upper hand in the fixture, having beaten Chippa in the first round of the Betway Premiership.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at the Nedbank headquarters on Thursday, Nabi said that his side will be wary of the Chippa threat, and have prepared well for the team.

Going in to win it

“It’s a cup game which our club, Kaizer Chiefs, wants to win and go as far as we can in the competition,” Nabi said.

“We will not rely on our previous result against Chippa because it was a difficult game that had a moment of brilliance and mastermind from [Mduduzi] Shabalala. So, we expect a very difficult game on Saturday.

“We have prepared well for it and have done our due diligence. And we have gone through everything that we needed to go through and set up our technical or tactical part. So, we have that our performance will be good against a very difficult Chippa side.”

Looking to break long trophy drought

The Glamour Boys realistically have the Nedbank Cup as the last piece of silverware to end their decade-long trophy drought. This despite club football manager Bobby Motaung saying that they are still in the race for the league title.

Chiefs go up against a Chilli Boys side that has been blowing hot and cold this season. And they head into the fixture wounded following their 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy last weekend.

Chippa has also beefed up their technical team with the flamboyant Morgan Mammila, who is back at the Eastern Cape-based side as the second assistant to head coach Thabo September.

